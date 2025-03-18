TNI Morning News Headlines – March 18, 2025

➡️Odisha Government approves industrial projects worth Rs 6,117 crore.
➡️Last Rites of former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan held at Puri Swargadwar.
➡️Jharsuguda: Crime Branch team reaches residence of former Minister Naba Das to record the statement of his family members.
➡️Orissa High Court stays Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) sepoys, constables appointment.
➡️Curfew in parts of Nagpur after violence over Aurangzeb tomb; 30 injured, over 60 detained. Nagpur DCP Niketan Kadam was attacked with weapon by Aurangzeb Supporters.
➡️Leaders of BJP and Shiv Sena protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding removal of Aurangzeb’s grave in Sambhajinagar.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand attended Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi.
➡️ED summons RJD chief Lalu Prasad for questioning in land-for-jobs money laundering case.
➡️Sensex jumps 490.12 points to 74,660.07 in early trade; Nifty climbs 162.55 points to 22,671.30.
➡️Rupee rises 10 paise to 86.71 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Israeli strikes have killed at least 235 people in the Gaza Strip, according to hospitals.
➡️NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore gear up to leave Space Station.
➡️US President Trump will speak to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about war in Ukraine.
