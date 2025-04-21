Koraput Dist gets PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2024

Koraput District was selected for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2024.

This recognition comes under the category of ‘Holistic Development of Districts,’ highlighting district’s remarkable strides in governance and development.

V. Keerthi Vasan, the Collector & District Magistrate of Koraput, received the award from the Prime Minister of India during the Civil Services Day event on April 21, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

This is not the first national-level award for Koraput district. Earlier, in December 2024, Koraput district received the prestigious National Panchayat Award under the ‘Best District Panchayat’ category from President Droupadi Murmu.