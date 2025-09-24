Paradip Port hosts Roadshow in Bhubaneswar ahead of India Maritime Week 2025

The Paradip Port Authority under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, today conducted a Roadshow in Bhubaneswar on the theme “Navigating the shift of Indian Maritime sector: From Volume to Vision.”

Indian Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai will be held between 27th to 31st October 20205, will be a five-day global forum joined by 100+ maritime nations, 200 international speakers, 500 exhibitors, and one lakh delegates, designed for leaders to converge, converse, coordinate, and co-create solutions.

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Government of Odisha stressed Odisha’s readiness to become India’s eastern maritime gateway and a driver of sustainable industrial growth. He said, Odisha’s maritime growth agenda is aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047.

He reiterated that the Government of Odisha is all set to support the development of Bahuda Port and Kendrapada’s Ship Building and ship repair initiatives by Paradip Port—advancing the State’s “Viksit Odisha by 2036” vision.