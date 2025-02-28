TNI Morning News Headlines – February 28, 2025

➡️Union Health Minister JP Nadda addresses the 9th National Summit on Good & Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare System in India in Puri.
➡️Odisha mourns the demise of the legendary Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty.
➡️Last rites of Uttam Mohanty will be performed at Satya Nagar crematorium with full State honours.
➡️7-year-old orphan girl branded with hot iron rods by grandfather in Bhubaneswar, rescued.
➡️Odisha cadre IAS Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief.
➡️Pune Police arrest man accused of raping woman inside bus.
➡️India at UN calls for reforms of Security Council; underlines the need for more transparency in workings of United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) subsidiary bodies.
➡️Bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi; IAS officer Madhu Singh Teotia appointed as Secretary to CM.
➡️109 weapons surrendered in four Manipur districts.
➡️A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck many parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Nepal early this morning. The epicentre of quake was in Nepal.
➡️Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Nepal.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan,
➡️Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Indian War Memorial in Neuve-Chapelle, France.
