Key Operations to resume during 2nd Phase Odisha Lockdown

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has decided to give relaxation in agriculture related activities as well as important work in some other segments.

However, the relaxation won’t be applicable to Bhubaneswar, which has become a COVID-19 hotbed. Separate guidelines will be issued for Bhubaneswar later. The relaxation won’t be applicable to the containment zones too.

👉 No restrictions on farm processing. Cultivation and harvesting will be allowed.

👉 All kinds of fisheries and allied activities as well as veterinary activities would continue as usual.

👉 Transportation of Seeds, Movement of Tractor & Thruster allowed.

👉 Vegetables to be procured from Farmer producer organisations.

👉 Cold Storage & Godowns to remain open.

👉 Home delivery of all kind of products via E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket etc. will be allowed.

👉 Operations under MNREGS, PMAY, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will resume.

👉 Mission Shakti groups will be allowed to function.

👉 Banks and offices will remain open to provide Kharif loans to farmers.

👉 All businesses related to Meat, Eggs, Fish and Milk will be functional.

👉 Food Processing and Packaging industries will remain open.

👉 ‘Mo Pokhari’ work to resume.

👉 ‘Goshala’ related activities to continue. Stray animals will be provided food.

👉 Dhabas, hotel and restaurants will be open during the second phase lockdown. However, people can’t take foods at restaurants and dhabas. Only ‘take away’ food will be allowed.

👉 All maintenance and repairing work related to water supply to continue.

👉 Plantation activities and construction and repair of water bodies in the forest for wildlife would be allowed.

Detailed Notification Below. 👇