In PICs: Kangana Ranaut in Puri

Kangana Ranaut paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir

By Sagar Satapathy
Kangana Ranaut Puri Srimandir
Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is on a special visit to Odisha, paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at Puri Srimandir today.

After having darshan of the deities early in the morning, Kangana tweeted,

“We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom)
Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it,enchanted ❤️ “.

Earlier, Kangana had expressed her desire to visit Kedarnath Temple and Jagannath Temple after lockdown.

