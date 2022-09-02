Kalyan Chaubey becomes 1st Player-President of AIFF

Insight Bureau: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) elected a former player as its first president in its 85-year history on Friday, with Kalyan Chaubey defeating the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia, 33-1 in a ‘no-match’ battle.

Bhaichung Bhutia, the 45-year-old ‘Sikkimese Sniper’ failed to convince his state association delegate to propose or second his nomination papers.

Ex-Goalkeepr of India, Kalyan Chaubey (46), is currently holding the post of Kolkata BJP President. He lost the last parliamentary election in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar seat, losing to Mahua Moitra of TMC.

Kalyan who represented India as a Goalkeeper in 1997–98 and 2001–02, also played for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Meanwhile, N A Harris, president of the Karnataka Football Association and a sitting Congress MLA, defeated Manvendra Singh of the Rajasthan Football Association in the election for the lone position of vice president.