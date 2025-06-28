IMD Predicts fresh Low Pressure over BoB, Rain in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh lowpressure area over the north Bay of Bengal and rainfall in parts of Odisha.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department said, “The upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bangladesh & adjoining Gangetic West Bengal persisted over the same region and extended upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.”

“Under its influence a lowpressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Bangladesh and West Bengal during subsequent 48 hours. Subsequently it is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha & Jharkhand,” it added.

The IMD also has issued the following yellow and orange warnings for rain in Odisha in the next three days.

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 29.06.2025)

ORANGE WARNING: Very Heavy Rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.06.2025 to 0830 hrs IST of 30.06.2025):

ORANGE WARNING: Very Heavy Rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph , heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.06.2025 to 0830 hrs IST of 01.07.2025):