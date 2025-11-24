Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India

TNI Bureau: Justice Surya Kant was sworn in by the President Droupadi Murmu as the 53rd Chief Justice of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

He will serve as CJI for just over 14 months until 9 February 2027.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice Presidents of India C. P. Radhakrishnan, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Sing, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and commerce minister Piyush Goyal were present at the ceremony.

Justice Kant is the first-generation lawyer from the family. Justice Kant is the first to originally hail from Haryana. He also served as the Advocate General for Haryana.

Justice Kant has penned several judgments in the Supreme Court of India, where he has been a judge since May 2019.