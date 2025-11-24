TNI Morning News Headlines – November 24, 2025

📌A minor girl from Baghamari police station area, who had been missing since November 19, was found admitted to the Khordha DHH. Reports allege that she was gang-raped.
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a slew of development projects during his visit to Keonjhar on Sunday.
📌Low pressure strengthens over southeast Bay of Bengal; IMD keeps Odisha out of danger for now.
📌Sambalpur Zoo is set to receive four Royal Bengal Tigers for the first time.
📌Odisha unit of Congress to celebrate the Constitution Day on 14 December in the entire State as per the directions by the All India Congress Committee (AICC): Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das.
📌President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Justice Surya Kant as the 53rd Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌Ayodhya, UP: Teams of RAF (Rapid Action Force) deployed at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple ahead of the Dhwajarohan ceremony tomorrow. PM Modi will attend the ceremony.
📌Delhi’s AQI has climbed to 396; AQI is recorded 441 at Ghazipur.
📌J&K: IMD records the minimum temperature in Srinagar today is -3.2°C .
📌PM Narendra Modi reaches Delhi after concluding his visit to South Africa, where he attended the G20 Summit.
📌PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will begin BJP’s high-profile Bengal poll campaign from December.
📌Indian Navy commissions India’s first Mahe-class ASW vessel with over 80% indigenous content, INS Mahe in Mumbai.
📌IndiGo flight from Mumbai damaged after being struck by bird in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun; all passengers safe.
📌Dhaka sends fresh request to Delhi for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.
📌3 killed as major attack by gunmen on Pakistani Forces at the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
