Odisha Govt To Provide Affordable Houses In Bhubaneswar

The Odisha Government is planning to come up with affordable houses in Bhubaneswar in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, probably on the outskirts of the city. The houses will be part of the ‘Greater Bhubaneswar and Better Bhubaneswar’ initiative. There will be two categories – LIG (Low Income Group) and MIG (Middle Income Group) and plan and cost will vary accordingly.

The real estate market in Bhubaneswar, has witnessed an unprecedented boom in the last few years. The rise looks unjust and unfair. Even an ordinary flat costs Rs 1 crore in Bhubaneswar, forget about duplexes and villas. This government initiative may help the common people who don’t have the budget to expensive flats and houses.