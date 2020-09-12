India COVID-19 Updates – September 12, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 97,570 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 11, taking the tally to 46,59,984. This is the highest single-day spike in India and World.

At least 81,533 people have recovered while 1201 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 India tested only 10,91,251 samples on September 11.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 24,886 new cases and 442 deaths. This is the highest single-day spike in world for any state/province.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported 9,999 COVID-19 positive cases.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing.

👉 UP tested 150,772 samples on September 10.

👉 Bihar conducted 105,074 tests yesterday.

👉 Maharashtra reported 442 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (130), Andhra Pradesh (77), Tamil Nadu (77) and Uttar Pradesh (76).