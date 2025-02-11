Bhakta Charan Das Appointed as Odisha Congress President

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress has appointed senior leader Bhakta Charan Das as the President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), effective immediately.

The announcement was made through an official press release issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, on Tueday, February 11.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bhakta Das, a seasoned politician with Dalit background, served as MP and Union Minister in the past. However, he keeps losing continuously in recent years.