It’s Official! BJP Fields Jay Dholakia for Nuapada Bypoll

Nuapada: Putting an end to weeks of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced Jay Dholakia as its candidate for the upcoming Nuapada bypoll. Dholakia will file his nomination papers on Thursday, marking the formal start of the BJP’s campaign in the constituency.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP president Manmohan Samal are expected to attend the nomination event, which is likely to draw a large gathering of party members and supporters. Party insiders said that a few local leaders from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress may also join the BJP during the Chief Minister’s visit.

According to party sources, the BJP has assigned Ministers to oversee arrangements in each division of the constituency. Over 50 sitting and former MLAs have been asked to coordinate booth-level work. Chief Minister Majhi will also campaign extensively across the district in the coming days.

Before the official announcement, Jay Dholakia met senior party leader and former state BJP president Basanta Panda to seek his blessings. He also held meetings with local leaders, including Khariar NAC chairperson Sonia Jain, to strengthen coordination and unity within the local BJP unit.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi is likely to file his nomination today, though an official confirmation is awaited. The BJD, after allowing Jay Dholakia to join the BJP, is reportedly planning to counter Majhi’s candidature by fielding Bhanu Pratap Singh Majhi, President of the Adivasi Kalyan Sangha, as its nominee for the Nuapada bypoll.

Election Schedule

As per the Election Commission’s notification, the last date for filing nominations is October 20. Polling will take place on November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

With major parties finalising their candidates, Nuapada is now preparing for a closely watched electoral contest.