IPL 2022: 4th Straight Loss for Chennai & Mumbai; No Win Yet

Insight Bureau: The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians suffered their 4th straight losses in IPL 2022 without a single win so far..

Proven as the most successful teams in IPL history, both Chennai and Mumbai are struggling this season to find the rhythm.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets.

🔸CSK 154/7 in 20 overs. Moeen Ali scored 48. Washington Sundar & Natarajan took two wickets each.

🔸Sunrisers Hyderabad 155/2 in 17.4 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored 75 while Williamson and Rahul Tripathi remained unbeaten on 32 and 39 respectively.

🔸Player of the Match – Abhishek Sharma.

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 7 Wickets.

🔸Mumbai Indians 151/6 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 68. Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took two wickets each.

🔸RCB 152/3 in 18.3 overs. Anuj Rawat made 66 while Kohli scored 48.

🔸Player of the Match – Anuj Rawat.