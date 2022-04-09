IPL 2022: 4th Straight Loss for Chennai & Mumbai; No Win Yet

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians suffered their 4th straight losses in IPL 2022 without a single win so far..

Proven as the most successful teams in IPL history, both Chennai and Mumbai are struggling this season to find the rhythm.

➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets.
🔸CSK 154/7 in 20 overs. Moeen Ali scored 48. Washington Sundar & Natarajan took two wickets each.
🔸Sunrisers Hyderabad 155/2 in 17.4 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored 75 while Williamson and Rahul Tripathi remained unbeaten on 32 and 39 respectively.
🔸Player of the Match – Abhishek Sharma.

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 7 Wickets.
🔸Mumbai Indians 151/6 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 68. Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took two wickets each.
🔸RCB 152/3 in 18.3 overs. Anuj Rawat made 66 while Kohli scored 48.
🔸Player of the Match – Anuj Rawat.

