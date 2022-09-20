Internet Service activated at Siachen Glacier

TNI Bureau: On Sunday, the Indian Army activated satellite-based Internet service on the Siachen Glacier. The Siachen Signalers completed the installation, which will provide internet connectivity to the Army at the world’s highest battlefield.

The Army also shared a few pictures where a soldier is seen installing a dish in the mountainous terrain of the glacier. Many users praised the Indian Army’s new achievement and emphasized the importance of good connectivity at the Siachen glacier after the post was shared.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), a telecom infrastructure company, is providing Internet connectivity to the Army in the high-altitude region. BBNL has also launched the BharatNet Project, which aims to provide satellite-based Internet access to approximately 7,000 Gram Panchayats and remote areas that do not have access to fiber-based Internet.