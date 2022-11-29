Interest-free SHG Loan Amount hiked from Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh

TNI Bureau: While the Battle of Padampur continues to generate heat with both BJD and BJP leaving no stones unturned to outwit each other, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced hike in interest-free loan amount for Women SHGs from the existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

It will be effected on the back date – 1st April 2022. In total, loan amount of Rs 50,000 crore will be disbursed over the period of 5 years. The SHGs will be recognised as SME or Small, Medium Industries and get more benefits as per the norms.

The decision was taken to woo the ‘Mission Shakti’ women are the backbone of BJD’s vote bank in Odisha. With this announcement by the CM, BJD expects to gain majority of women votes in Padampur Bypoll and then take it forward in the run up to 2024 elections.

As per the promise, Odisha Government has provided business worth Rs 4000 crore to Mission Shakti SHGs, said CM Naveen Patnaik. In addition, loans worth Rs 17,000 crore have been provided to them at zero interest in the last 5 years, he added.