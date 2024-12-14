Insight In 60 Words: Noose tightened around IAS Bishnupada Sethi in tender fixing case

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight In 60 Words: Noose tightened around IAS Bishnupada Sethi in tender fixing case

The multi-crore tender fixing case has taken new turn with CBI summoning Senior IAS Bishnupada Sethi’s Driver(s) to get further information from them from Sethi’s movements and activities to find the truth.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – December 14, 2024

IAS Bishnupada Sethi under CBI Scanner!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Insight In 60 Words: Noose tightened around IAS Bishnupada Sethi in tender fixing case

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.