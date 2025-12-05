IndiGo cancels all Flights from Delhi Till Midnight

TNI Bureau: Airline operations continue to face significant disruptions, with more than 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled across the country, causing major inconvenience for travellers. All IndiGo flights departing from Delhi have been cancelled until midnight today, while arrivals and departures are expected to resume after 3 pm.

Passengers at multiple airports have expressed deep frustration over the ongoing disruptions. Many reported being stranded for hours with minimal information or support. The issues have been attributed to staff shortages and newly implemented crew regulations, leaving travellers waiting without adequate updates, food, or drinking water.

Flights arriving and departing from Delhi have been cancelled until 3 pm today. Other major cities have also been affected: Bengaluru reported 102 cancellations, with 50 departures and 52 arrivals; Mumbai recorded 104 cancellations, including 53 departures and 51 arrivals; and Hyderabad saw 92 cancellations, comprising 49 departures and 43 arrivals.

The situation underscores the operational challenges IndiGo is currently facing, impacting thousands of passengers nationwide. Travellers are strongly advised to check the status of their flights directly with the airline before heading to the airport.