Odisha Government Invites Tenders for 12 New Virgin Mineral Blocks

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has issued a Notice Inviting Tenders (NIT) for 12 new Virgin Mineral blocks, with the last date for bid submission set for February 3, 2026.

According to a notification from the Steel and Mines Department dated December 4, 2025, the government is conducting an electronic auction for these blocks under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral Auction Rules, 2015.

Some of the blocks being auctioned include Alaghat West Iron Ore in Sundargarh, Rengalaberha North-East Extension and Nuagan West Iron Ore in Kendujhar, Thajurani-A1 Iron Ore in Kendujhar, and Karnapodikonda Bauxite in Koraput.

The Government of Odisha has initiated a major electronic auction (e-auction) process for the grant of Mining Leases (ML) for 12 virgin mineral blocks, signaling a move to boost the state’s mineral production and revenue.

The 12 blocks are geographically distributed across several districts including Sundargarh, Kendujhar, Koraput, Nuapada, and Balangir. All blocks are designated as “Virgin Blocks,” meaning they have not been previously mined.

The blocks include:

• 3 iron ore blocks

• 1 iron ore and aluminous laterite block

• 2 limestone blocks

• 2 bauxite blocks

• 1 manganese block

• 2 manganese and iron ore blocks

• 1 limestone and dolomite block

Interested bidders can purchase tender documents by paying Rs 5 lakhs or Rs 2 lakhs, depending on the block, by January 27, 2026.