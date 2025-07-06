India win Edgbaston Test by 336 runs; Equals Five-match Series 1-1

TNI Bureau: After the brilliant knocks of 430 runs by skipper Shubman Gill (161 in first innings and 269 in second innings), Akash Deep’s 10 wickets (4 and 6) helped India to win the Edgbaston Test by 336 runs. With this historic win, India brought the five-match series level at 1-1.

This is also the first time that the visitors won a test match at Edgbaston as they had earlier lost all seven matches at the venue. At 25 years & 301 days, Shubman Gill who got the Man of the Match also became the youngest indian captain to win a Test abroad.

This apart, today’s 336 run win is also the biggest away wins for India (by runs) and Akash Deep’s 10/187 is also the best match figures for India in England.

The third test match will begin from July 10 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Scores:

• India 587 & 427/6 declared. England 407 & 271.

Top Performers:

• Shubman Gill (269, 161), Jadeja (89, 69*), Harry Brook 158, Jamie Smith (184, 88). Akashdeep Singh 10 Wickets. Siraj 7 Wickets.