TNI Evening News Headlines – August 04, 2025

📌Balanga burn victim laid to rest at native village
📌Bodies of 6 Odia workers killed in Andhra quarry blast return to Odisha. 4 victims were from Ganjam, 2 from Gajapati.
📌A devotee from Gujarat caught using a spy camera on the premises of the 12th century shrine today.
📌Odisha Government allows women to work night shifts with safety norms.
📌Odisha Government notifies establishment of 8 ADJ Courts, 3 ADJ (Vigilance) Courts in 3 districts—Puri, Nayagarh, and Kendrapara.
📌IMD predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms in several Odisha districts till August 9.
📌Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo launched Odisha’s first Mobile Migrant Resource Centre.
📌20 injured as passenger van crushed by speeding Hyva on Bolangir-Sonepur National Highway 57 near Jhinki Pantheni, several critical.
📌CBI arrests a man from Tamil Nadu on charges of duping small investors in several States, including Odisha the tune of Rs 18.25 crore in a chitfund scam.
📌Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
📌Delhi Court closes corruption case against AAP’s Satyendar Jain after CBI finds no evidence.
📌Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight develops flat tyre at Dumna airport in Jabalpur; takes off after over four-hour delay: Official.
📌Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day state visit.
📌India beat England by 6 runs to secure 2-2 draw at The Oval, London.
📌Pakistan gearing up to land spacecraft on Moon by 2035 with China’s support.
