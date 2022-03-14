Odisha Matric Exams-2022 Schedule Out, Check Details

Insight Bureau: The Board Of Secondary Education (BSE) released the schedule for the Summative Assessment 2 pattern of High School Course and Madhyama Course and final exam of SOSC exam, 2022 which will commence on April 29 and continue till May 6 in Odisha.

Exam Schedule: April 29- Second Language

May 2- Mathematics

May 4- Science

May 5- First Language

May 6- Third Language

May 7- Social Science

Key Details

➡️ First sitting will b egin at 8 am

➡️ Total 80 marks will have 50 multiple choice questions and 30 subjective.

➡️ MCQs will be answered in OMR Answer Sheet.

➡️ 30 marks subjective question will be answered in Question-cum Answer Booklet, three subjective questions carrying 10 marks each.

➡️ 2 hour exam for every subject

➡️ Students will be given extra 15 minutes for the Math exam

➡️ No second sitting for High School Course

➡️ There will be double sittings for Madhayama only for 2 days; second sitting from 11 am.

➡️ SOSC 2nd sitting will be held for 3 exam days (HS (theory & Practical) & PT (Theory)

➡️ Odia paper for fresh and back year students will be different in the OSOSC.