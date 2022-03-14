Odisha Matric Exams-2022 Schedule Out, Check Details
Matric Examination 2022 will commence from April 29 and continue till May 6 in Odisha.
Insight Bureau: The Board Of Secondary Education (BSE) released the schedule for the Summative Assessment 2 pattern of High School Course and Madhyama Course and final exam of SOSC exam, 2022 which will commence on April 29 and continue till May 6 in Odisha.
Exam Schedule:
April 29- Second Language
May 2- Mathematics
May 4- Science
May 5- First Language
May 6- Third Language
May 7- Social Science
Key Details
➡️ First sitting will begin at 8 am
➡️ Total 80 marks will have 50 multiple choice questions and 30 subjective.
➡️ MCQs will be answered in OMR Answer Sheet.
➡️ 30 marks subjective question will be answered in Question-cum Answer Booklet, three subjective questions carrying 10 marks each.
➡️ 2 hour exam for every subject
➡️ Students will be given extra 15 minutes for the Math exam
➡️ No second sitting for High School Course
➡️ There will be double sittings for Madhayama only for 2 days; second sitting from 11 am.
➡️ SOSC 2nd sitting will be held for 3 exam days (HS (theory & Practical) & PT (Theory)
➡️ Odia paper for fresh and back year students will be different in the OSOSC.
➡️ Vocational trade practical will be conducted out of 50 marks, including 30 marks subjective.
