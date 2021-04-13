No Lockdown in Maharashtra; Section 144 to be imposed from April 14

TNI Bureau: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced more strict restrictions and imposed Section 144 in the entire state starting from 8 pm tomorrow for a period of 15 days to contain the concerning rise in Covid-19 cases in the State.

However it will not be termed as lockdown as informed by the CM.

A decision to implement these restrictions was taken after an all-party meeting held virtually to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Briefing the people of the State on the COVID-19 situation Thackeray said that there is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased and he will speak to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to provide Indian Air Force assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby States.

Maharashtra is currently under a partial lockdown on weekdays. The first weekend lockdown in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the novel coronavirus, began at 8 pm on Friday. It had also imposed night curfew in the State from 8pm to 7am.

The State reported 60,212 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that it was fast-tracking emergency approvals for foreign-produced vaccines that have been granted been granted emergency approval in other countries.

The new restrictions includes:

➡️ Delivery of essential services to be exempt from the restrictions

➡️ Public transport will be available only for passengers involved in essential services.

➡️ Only petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue

➡️ Hotel/restaurants to remain closed; only take-away/home deliveries allowed

➡️ All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed from tomorrow till 7am on 1st May.

➡️ E-commerce will be only allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services. No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed.