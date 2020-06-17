Fact Check: Has Manish Sisodia tested +Ve for COVID-19?

TNI Bureau: Some media houses mischievously quoted sources to report that Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested positive for COVID-19. The news went viral with various people on social media reporting the same.

The Aam Aadmi Party rubbished all those reports, urging people not to fall for rumours. “We would like to inform you all that Shri Manish Sisodia has not been tested positive for Covid. Please don’t fall for rumours”, the party tweeted.

We have come across few media reports claiming that Delhi Hon'ble Dy. CM Shri @msisodia has been tested positive for Covid. We would like to inform you all that Shri Manish Sisodia has not been tested positive for Covid. Please don't fall for rumours. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 17, 2020

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for Coronavirus today. Earlier, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena has also tested positive for COVID-19.