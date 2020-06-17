English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Fact Check: Has Manish Sisodia tested +Ve for COVID-19?

By Sagar Satapathy
Manish Sisodia
TNI Bureau: Some media houses mischievously quoted sources to report that Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested positive for COVID-19. The news went viral with various people on social media reporting the same.

The Aam Aadmi Party rubbished all those reports, urging people not to fall for rumours. “We would like to inform you all that Shri Manish Sisodia has not been tested positive for Covid. Please don’t fall for rumours”, the party tweeted.

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for Coronavirus today. Earlier, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Sagar Satapathy
