In Pics: The proposed Baramunda Bus Terminal in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday approved the tender of Rs 160 crore for construction of a modern Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar.

The Cabinet also approved the same for a bus depot at Khandagiri on EPC mode for shifting of the the existing OSRTC depot from Baramunda.

The objectives of the project are as follows:

• To develop State of the Art Bus Terminal with all the necessary facilities for the passengers and buses.

• To provide more convenient and easy transfer experiences to the passengers by integrating various modes of transportation.

• To explore and generate revenues from non-fare box sources to make it sustainable