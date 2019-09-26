Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

In Pics: The proposed Baramunda Bus Terminal in Bhubaneswar

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday approved the tender of Rs 160 crore for construction of a modern Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar.

The Cabinet also approved the same for a bus depot at Khandagiri on EPC mode for shifting of the the existing OSRTC depot from Baramunda.

Related Posts

HDFC Bank-Indian Oil come up with Fuel Earning Card

Odisha Cabinet nod to Tender for Inter-State Bus Terminal at…

The objectives of the project are as follows:

• To develop State of the Art Bus Terminal with all the necessary facilities for the passengers and buses.
• To provide more convenient and easy transfer experiences to the passengers by integrating various modes of transportation.
• To explore and generate revenues from non-fare box sources to make it sustainable

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!