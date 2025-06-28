Ratha Jatra 2025: Gautam Adani performs Puja & Seva in Puri

TNI Bureau: Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani today attended the world famous Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri by offering prayers to the devine deities and ‘Prasad Seva’ to the devotees.

Adani reached the Pilgrim City along with his wife Priti and son Karan and offered prayers to the deities after the three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath reached the Shree Gundicha temple by this noon.

Soon after offering prayers to the devine siblings, the family walked to the mega kitchen of ISKCON, assisted in preparing meals and distributed them among the devotees.

While sleeping to the media persons, Adani said, “I have got everything from Lord Jagannathji. There was a time when I had nothing and by His grace, today I have everything. Today, I have prayed for our country’s bright future and Odisha’s development. I have prayed that our country keeps growing and the fruits of development are enjoyed by all its people,” he said.

It is too be noted here that the ‘Prasad Seva’ launched by the Adani Group in Puri distributes 4 million nutritious meals to devotees and frontline officials and workers daily from June 26 to July 8.

Apart from this, the Adani Group is also extending logistical and safety support to the municipal workers and devotees.