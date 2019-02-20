Heart Touching Video: ‘I Love You Vibhu’

NF Bureau: Last rites of Veer Jawan Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was martyred in Pulwama encounter yesterday, were held this morning in Dehradun with full state honours. The heart-touching moments came when his newly-wed wife Nitika Kaul, showed her love and warmth for her deceased husband, leaving everyone in tears.

And, when the funeral started, she gained all strength to chant ‘Jai Hind’ thrice and then screamed ‘I Love You Vibhu, We Love You’, leaving everyone in tears.

Vibhuti and Nitika got married only six months ago. The Major along with 3 jawans and a J&K policeman were martyred while leading the anti-terror operations in Pulwama yesterday. 3 JeM Commanders, including the mastermind behind Pulwama terror attack of February 14, were eliminated in the encounter.