Debashish-Samantaray

Twitter explodes over Debashish Samantaray’s Viral Video

By TNI Bureau
NF Bureau: BJD leader and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray has tendered an apology for manhandling the relative of Odia CRPF jawan Manoj Behera, who laid his life in Pulwama terror attack, saying the act was unintentional. He also added that he was not aware of the person’s identity. Twitter did not take Debashish Samantaray’s shocking act and subsequent apology. He continues to draw flak on Social Media, as Twitterati demand his resignation as an MLA and urge CM Naveen Patnaik to sack him from the party. Also Read: Viral Video: Odisha MLA accused of manhandling Veer Jawan’s Relative   Here’s how the Twitterati responded to Debashish Samantaray since yesterday:
