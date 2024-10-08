Haryana Polls 2024: Key Winners & Losers

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a historic third consecutive term in Haryana, defying anti-incumbency sentiments and exit poll predictions that favored the Congress

The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 48 seats in the 90-member House, while the Congress secured 37 seats. Independents bagged three seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won two.

The key issues dominating the election included farmer distress, protests against the Agniveer military recruitment scheme, and sexual harassment allegations against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Key Winners:

1. Nayab Singh Saini (BJP) – The incumbent Haryana Chief Minister won from the Ladwa Assembly seat with a margin of 16,054 votes, maintaining his leadership role for the BJP in the state.

2. Savitri Jindal (Independent) – The wealthiest woman in India and mother of industrialist Naveen Jindal, Savitri Jindal won from Hisar with a margin of over 18,941 votes after contesting as an Independent.

3. Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress) – The former Haryana Chief Minister and key Congress leader won the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat by a significant margin of 71,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Manju.

4. Vinesh Phogat (Congress) – Wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat claimed victory from the Julana seat, defeating BJP’s Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.

4. Vipul Goel (BJP) – Goel secured the Faridabad Assembly seat for the BJP as counting concluded on Tuesday.

6. Krishan Lal Middha (BJP) – The BJP candidate won from Jind, defeating Congress’ Mahavir Gupta by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes.

7. Anil Vij (BJP) – The BJP’s Anil Vij retained the Ambala Cantt seat with a margin of 7,277 votes, adding to the party’s tally.

Key Losers:

1. Gian Chand Gupta (BJP) – The Haryana Assembly Speaker faced defeat in his constituency, marking a significant upset for the BJP.

2. Abhay Chautala (INLD) – A major figure in the INLD, Chautala suffered a humiliating loss in the Ellenabad seat to Congress’ Bharat Singh Beniwal by a margin of 15,000 votes.

3. Dushyant Chautala (JJP) – The former Deputy Chief Minister and prominent JJP leader lost in the Uchana Kalan constituency, diminishing his party’s influence in the Jat-dominated region.

4. Gopal Kanda (Haryana Lokhit Party) – Another notable loser was Gopal Kanda, whose party failed to make a significant impact in this election.