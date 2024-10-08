TNI Evening News Headlines – October 8, 2024

➡️Subhadra Yojana: In the second phase, 35 lakh beneficiaries to get 1st installment by 12 pm tomorrow.
➡️Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to enhance the Gratuity limit from Rs.15 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.
➡️Odisha Government will set up Special Courts for trial of wildlife related cases: Orissa High Court.
➡️Odisha CM Mohana Majhi handed over appointment letters to 282 newly appointed candidates in Energy, Health & Family Welfare departments and the Odisha Mining Corporation.
➡️Babushaan Mohanty-starrer movie ‘Daman’ was adjudged as the Best Odia Film at the National Film Awards.
➡️Centre asks major retailers to follow declining mandi prices of key pulses; Centre reported a 10% decline in mandi prices for tur arhar and urad pulses over three months.
➡️National Space Commission clears India’s 5th lunar mission Lunar Polar Exploration Mission or Lupex.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers and leaders at BJP headquarters in Delhi. BJP won 48 seats out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana.
➡️Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins Julana seat by a margin of 6,015 votes.
➡️Jammu-Kashmir Elections: Omar Abdullah will be the CM; PM Modi wishes NC on win.
➡️RG Kar Rape & Murder Case: 50 senior doctors resign in solidarity with junior colleagues.
➡️Mithun Chakraborty honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award by President Draupadi Murmu.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Film Award to ‘GULMOHAR’ in the Best Hindi Film category.
➡️Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to lead India master’s in international Masters League (IML) starting November 17.
➡️John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton awarded Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 for work on machine learning.
➡️Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah HQ commander.
