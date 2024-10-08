TNI Evening News Headlines – October 8, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers and leaders at BJP headquarters in Delhi. BJP won 48 seats out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana.
➡️Subhadra Yojana: In the second phase, 35 lakh beneficiaries to get 1st installment by 12 pm tomorrow.
➡️Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to enhance the Gratuity limit from Rs.15 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.
➡️Odisha Government will set up Special Courts for trial of wildlife related cases: Orissa High Court.
➡️Odisha CM Mohana Majhi handed over appointment letters to 282 newly appointed candidates in Energy, Health & Family Welfare departments and the Odisha Mining Corporation.
➡️Babushaan Mohanty-starrer movie ‘Daman’ was adjudged as the Best Odia Film at the National Film Awards.
➡️Centre asks major retailers to follow declining mandi prices of key pulses; Centre reported a 10% decline in mandi prices for tur arhar and urad pulses over three months.
➡️National Space Commission clears India’s 5th lunar mission Lunar Polar Exploration Mission or Lupex.
➡️Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins Julana seat by a margin of 6,015 votes.
➡️Jammu-Kashmir Elections: Omar Abdullah will be the CM; PM Modi wishes NC on win.
➡️RG Kar Rape & Murder Case: 50 senior doctors resign in solidarity with junior colleagues.
➡️Mithun Chakraborty honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award by President Draupadi Murmu.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Film Award to ‘GULMOHAR’ in the Best Hindi Film category.
➡️Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to lead India master’s in international Masters League (IML) starting November 17.
➡️John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton awarded Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 for work on machine learning.
➡️Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah HQ commander.
