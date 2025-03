TNI Bureau: Odisha continues to reel under a severe heatwave as temperatures soar past 40°C in multiple districts. Boudh recorded the highest at 43.6°C, while Jharsuguda, Bolangir, and Angul crossed 41°C.

The IMD has issued red, orange, and yellow warnings, urging caution. With hot days and warm nights ahead, residents are advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions against the extreme heat.