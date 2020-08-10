Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

By Sagar Satapathy
Pranab Mukherjee COVID-19
102

TNI Bureau: Former President Pranab Mukherjee (84) has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle.

He was tested positive for Coronavirus on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure.

Related Posts

Viral Audio Clip on Covid Management: Two Arrested

Odisha reports 1528 New Covid-19 Cases; 14 Deaths

Pranab Mukherjee has urged everyone who came in contact with him in the last week, to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Sagar Satapathy 231 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!