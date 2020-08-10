Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Former President Pranab Mukherjee (84) has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle.
He was tested positive for Coronavirus on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure.
Pranab Mukherjee has urged everyone who came in contact with him in the last week, to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.
On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.
I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee
— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020
