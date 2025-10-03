TNI Evening News Headlines – October 03, 2025

📌Panchsoft office located in DLF Tower in Bhubaneswar has been sealed in connection with Odisha Police SI exam scam.
📌Odisha police SI recruitment scam: Arrested candidate’s family allege academic certificates in custody of accused.
📌Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurate Rs 7 Crore fish farming facility at Hirakud in Sambalpur.
📌Another fresh low-pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around October 9; IMD predicts.
📌Odisha Police announces cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information on 3 undertrial prisoners who escaped from Choudwar Circle Jail last night.
📌CM Mohan Charan Majhi extends gratitudeto PM Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the establishment of NIELIT Centre in Balasore district.
📌Chandbali BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray faced strong opposition from local residents in Bhadrak district.
📌Madras High Court forms SIT to probe Karur stampede during Vijay’s rally, leaving 41 dead and several injured.
📌Atleast 12/13 Pakistani military aircraft including F-16 jets were destroyed in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor: Air Chief Marshal Singh.
📌Patiala House Court remands Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (Parth Sarthy) to 14-day judicial custody.
📌India, China to resume direct flights from 26 October after 5 years.
📌India vs West Indies, 1st test, Day 2: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja’s tons put India in complete command against West Indies in Ahmedabad Test. India 448/5, lead by 286 runs.
📌India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja surpassed MS Dhoni to become India’s fourth-highest six-hitter in Test cricket.
📌October 2025 marks as 25 Years of India-Russia Strategic Partnership.
📌Thousands of people attend the funeral of those killed during the protests in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Comments are closed.