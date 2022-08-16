Evening News Insight – August 16, 2022

🔹 Out of 59 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 40 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1020.

🔹 Another 759 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1311394.

🔹 Odisha Flood: Hirakud Dam to release water through 40 gates; 5 more gates were opened after 4 pm, taking the total number of opened gates to 31.

🔹 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asks officials to ensure ‘zero casualty’ in flood.

🔹 Five fire department teams rescued 550 students and 80 teachers who were stranded at a school in Gatiroutpatana village of Cuttack district due to flash flood in Mahanadi river.

🔹 Schools in Jagatsinghpur district to remain shut till tomorrow in view of floods.

🔹 Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre; Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all variants.

🔹 6 ITBP personnel killed, over 30 injured in Jammu & Kashmir bus accident.

🔹 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over indigenous defence systems to Indian Army to enhance the operational preparedness of the Army.

🔹 NIA sends ISIS member Mohsin Ahmad to 1 month judicial custody.