Evening News Insight – August 16, 2022

🔹Out of 59 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 40 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1020.
🔹Another 759 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1311394.
🔹Odisha Flood: Hirakud Dam to release water through 40 gates; 5 more gates were opened after 4 pm, taking the total number of opened gates to 31.
🔹Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asks officials to ensure ‘zero casualty’ in flood.
🔹Five fire department teams rescued 550 students and 80 teachers who were stranded at a school in Gatiroutpatana village of Cuttack district due to flash flood in Mahanadi river.
🔹Schools in Jagatsinghpur district to remain shut till tomorrow in view of floods.
🔹Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre; Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all variants.
🔹6 ITBP personnel killed, over 30 injured in Jammu & Kashmir bus accident.
🔹Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over indigenous defence systems to Indian Army to enhance the operational preparedness of the Army.
🔹NIA sends ISIS member Mohsin Ahmad to 1 month judicial custody.
🔹Dearness Allowance hiked by 6% for Government employees in Chhattisgarh.
🔹UK becomes first nation to approve Omicron vaccine.
🔹Full-scale Nuclear War of US vs Russia could kill 5 Billion People: Report.
Comments are closed.