Esha Deol Confirms Dharmendra Is Stable, Dismisses False Death Reports

TNI Bureau: Amid reports claiming that veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away, his daughter Esha Deol has confirmed that the news is untrue.

As of 9:10 am on November 11 (Tuesday), the 89-year-old actor is alive and receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Esha said her father’s condition is stable and requested people not to spread or believe false information circulating online.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Family members, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, have been visiting the hospital regularly, though no official medical statement has been released yet.

Dharmendra, often called Bollywood’s “He-Man,” has been one of Indian cinema’s most popular and respected actors.

With a career spanning more than six decades, he has starred in several memorable films that continue to be loved by audiences.