TNI Morning News Headlines – November 11, 2025

📌Nuapada Byelection: Voting begins, 14 candidates in fray. By 11 am, the voter turnout stands at 32.51%.
📌Nuapada Bypoll: Presiding Officer Dhananjay Mallik was suspended for violating voting secrecy, confirms Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R S Gopalan.
📌Delhi Police’s initial investigation suggests that the Red Fort car explosion could be a ‘Fidayeen’ (suicide) attack.
📌Delhi’s Lal Quila metro station closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
📌Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level security review meeting at 11 a.m. in the Home Ministry office at Kartavya Bhawan.
📌Bihar Elections 2025: Voting begins for final phase across 122 seats; 1,302 candidates in fray. 31.38% voter turnout recorded in the second and final phase of Bihar Election 2025, till 11 am.
📌Voting for by-elections to 8 Assembly constituencies across 6 States, including Odisha and 1 UT underway. Voter turnout recorded till 11 am: Nuapada (Odisha) – 32.51%, Nagrota (J&K) – 34.47%, Budgam (J&K) – 21.74%, Ghatsila (Jharkhand) – 34.32%, Dampa (Mizoram) – 34.38%, Tarn Taran (Punjab) – 23.35%, Anta (Rajasthan) – 28.74% and Jubilee Hills (Telangana) – 20.76%.
📌CAQM imposes Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 3 in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category.
📌PM Modi landed in Bhutan. Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay welcomes PM Narendra Modi on his State visit to his country. He is in Bhutan for two-day State visit.
📌Daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra, Esha Deol posts an update about his health, saying that the veteran actor is alive and asked public not to indulge in spreading false rumours.
📌Jammu and Kashmir register their first ever victory against Delhi in the history of Ranji Trophy winning by seven wickets.
📌Canada, Israel express condolences over “horrific” blast in Delhi.
📌UK issues travel advisory against all travel to parts of India, following an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station.
📌US President Donald Trump announces that he will cut 50% tariff on India, as New Delhi reduced purchases of Russian Oil.
