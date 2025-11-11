Voting for Nuapada Bypoll begins

TNI Bureau: Polling began on Tuesday at 7 AM for the Nuapada Assembly Bypoll and will continue till 5 PM in most booths.

Over 2.53 lakh voters will cast their votes across 358 polling booths in the constituency, which fell vacant following the death of four-time BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

2,53,624 voters in Nuapada Assembly Constituency will cast their votes. Out of them, the number of male voters are 1,24,544, while the number of female voters are 1,29,932. The number of third gender voters are 21. Out of the total 358 polling stations, there are 47 sensitive booths.

Of the booths in Maoist-affected areas, 8 are in remote hilly areas. Polling parties will go to these polling stations by helicopter and collect votes. Voting will continue in those vulnerable areas till 4 pm. While voting will continue till 5 pm in other general polling stations.

There is a triangular fight among Jay Dholakia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Ghasiram Majhi of the Indian National Congress.