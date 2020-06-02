100-Word Edit: WHO blames China, but in Private

The WHO kept praising China for its “efforts” in fighting Coronavirus, drawing the ire of the world, which unanimously agreed that the Chinese hid crucial information, putting lives of millions at risk.

Now, the internal proceedings of WHO, accessed by the Western Media show that WHO officials had admitted that China delayed the release of the genetic map of Coronavirus for more than a week, which was enough to aggravate the situation beyond repair.

Although WHO blames China in private, it’s yet to criticise the Dragon in public for mysterious reasons. And, the global health body continues to lose credibility.