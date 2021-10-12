Durga Puja 2021: Pictures from Top Pandals in Bhubaneswar

The puja committee of the city have restricted the visit of devotees, except priests to the pandal.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Durga Puja 2021-Pictures from Top Pandals in Bhubaneswar
188

Insight Bureau: In order to avoid a spurt in coronavirus infections, organisers across Bhubaneswar are making all efforts to keep the celebrations low-key and follow all Covid-19 guidelines.

Durga Puja Pandals in Bhubaneswar in Pics:

Baramunda bomikhal laxmisagar station bazar VSS Nagar sahid nagar rasulgarh nayapalli

