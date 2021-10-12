Durga Puja 2021: Pictures from Top Pandals in Bhubaneswar
The puja committee of the city have restricted the visit of devotees, except priests to the pandal.
Insight Bureau: In order to avoid a spurt in coronavirus infections, organisers across Bhubaneswar are making all efforts to keep the celebrations low-key and follow all Covid-19 guidelines.
The puja committee of the city have restricted the visit of devotees, except priests to the pandal.
Durga Puja Pandals in Bhubaneswar in Pics:
Comments are closed.