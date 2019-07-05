Key Takeaways from #Budget2019

The News Insight: Here are the key takeaways from the Union Budget 2019 presented by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today. Out of various points, here are a select few.

👉 India will become Open Defecation Free (ODF) by October 2, 2019. A total of 9.6 crore Toilets constructed since Oct 2, 2014.

👉 Har Ghar Jal (Water) to all Rural Households by 2024.

👉 Extension of interest subvention scheme for women-led SHGs to all districts of India. Overdraft of Rs. 5000 for every SHG female member.

👉 Under MUDRA, one Woman in every SHG wi be eligible to get a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

👉 35 crore LED bulbs distributed under Ujala Scheme. Usage of LED bulbs resulted in a saving of Rs 18,341 crore annually.

👉 1,25,000 km of Roads to be constructed in next 5 years at the cost of Rs 80,250 Crores.

👉 1.9 crore houses to be provided to citizens of the country by 2022.

👉 No charge on customers for digital payments.

👉 Additional income tax relief of Rs 1.5 lakh on housing loans taken till March 2020.

👉 25% tax rate for Companies having annual turnover of up to Rs 400 crore.

👉 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal of over Rs 1 Cr in a year.

👉 3-7% additional surcharge on taxable incomes of Rs 2-5 Cr & above. 3% on income of Rs 2-5 crore and 7% on income of above Rs 5 crore.

👉 Excise Duty on petrol/diesel increased by Re 1.

👉 Customs duty on Gold & Precious metals increased to 12.5% from 10%.

