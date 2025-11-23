Dharmendra Pradhan seeks inclusion of 14 Communities of Odisha in OBC List

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan has requested the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to include 14 communities from Odisha, including the Khandayat community, in the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Pradhan recently wrote to NCBC Chairman Hansraj Ahir, saying that these communities are already listed as Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in Odisha but are not recognised in the central OBC list.

The communities he mentioned include Khandayat, Paika, Chasa Paika, Alia, Paikali, Kalingi Sudra Khandayat, Mahanayak Sudra, Oda-Khandayat, Bayalisha, Oda, Oda Paika, Oda Paiko, Haladia Teli and Rajashribalasi/Balasi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In a post on social media, Pradhan said that people belonging to these communities are unable to access reservations in central government jobs, higher education, and technical institutions because they are not included in the central list.

He added that recognising these communities under the OBC category at the national level would help improve their social and economic conditions.

Odisha currently provides 11.25% reservation for SEBC communities in state government jobs and higher education.