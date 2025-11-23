Alleged Gangrape of Minor in Khordha; Naveen, Bhakta express Concerns

Khordha: A minor girl from the Baghamari police station area, who had been missing since November 19, was found admitted to the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition the next day, under mysterious circumstances. Reports allege that she was gang-raped.

According to sources, the attending doctor at the DHH alerted the police and arranged for her transfer to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar as her health deteriorated. Hospital officials have since confirmed that her condition is now stable. A significant mystery remains over the identity of the person who admitted the unconscious minor to the hospital.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint alleging kidnapping. Acting on this, the Khordha police have detained two individuals for questioning. A medical examination of the victim has been completed, and the report is awaited. Three separate police teams have been formed to investigate the incident.

Odisha PCC President Bhakta Charan Das, in a post on X, called the incident “extremely heart-wrenching” and criticized the state government for failing to improve law and order. He wrote, “The abduction and gang rape of an indigenous minor girl in Baghamari is an extremely heart-wrenching incident. Incidents against women and minor girls are on the rise in the state. Despite repeated complaints, the government has failed to improve the law and order system.”

Similarly, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern, stating the incident is “extremely sensitive and heart-wrenching.” He asserted that atrocities against women are increasing in the state and called for the government to take immediate, harsh action against the culprits.

According to sources, the victim is at the capital hospital in Bhubaneswar.

2 security guards of Khordha Hospital and 4 others have been detained, police are also assessing the CCTV footage, and a detailed probe is underway.