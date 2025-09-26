Dharmendra, Jay Panda Get Bigger Responsibilities

TNI Bureau: The BJP central leadership has given key responsibilities to senior Odia leaders ahead of crucial state elections. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the Election in-charge for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled in November. He will be assisted by Union Minister C.R. Patil and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Similarly, BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda has been entrusted with the role of Election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, where Assembly polls are due in April–May next year. Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol will work alongside him as co-incharge.

Panda had earlier handled responsibilities in Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur, where he played a significant role in the BJP’s win. His new assignment in Tamil Nadu will be crucial as the party seeks to challenge the ruling DMK government.

Dharmendra Pradhan has proved his mettle in many state elections in the past and his recent success was in Haryana where BJP won a lost battle.