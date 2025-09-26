Ladakh Remains Tense; Violence Kills Spirit of Movement

TNI Bureau: Ladakh continues to remain tense under curfew following Wednesday’s violent protests that left four people dead and dozens injured. The bodies of the four locals were handed over to their families on Thursday for final rites, while security forces maintained heavy deployment across Leh to prevent further unrest.

The protests, which began as part of a three-week hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, were meant to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. However, the agitation turned violent when protesters attacked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) secretariat, setting parts of the building on fire. Police detained several people suspected of participating in the clashes.

The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) helped families conduct the last rites of the deceased, while local leaders expressed grief over the loss of young lives. In neighbouring Kargil, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) enforced a complete shutdown to show solidarity with Leh. KDA co-chairman Asger Ali Karbalai accused authorities of using excessive force, while Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) blamed Wangchuk’s “provocative” speeches for inciting violence, a charge he has strongly denied, calling it a scapegoat tactic. The activist said he was prepared to face arrest under the Public Safety Act but warned that his imprisonment could worsen the situation.

In a related development, the government cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of Wangchuk’s NGO, Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), with immediate effect. Officials said the decision was linked to alleged violations and came amid rising tensions following the protests.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting and stressed strict action against those responsible for violence. Schools and colleges in Leh district have been ordered shut for two days as a precaution.

Since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019, demands for statehood and greater constitutional safeguards have persisted. But with violence claiming lives, many fear the spirit of the peaceful movement has been overshadowed.