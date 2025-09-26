TNI Morning News Headlines – September 26, 2025

📌Schools closed in Malkangiri as heavy rain lashes Odisha as low pressure forms, will intensify into depression in 24 hours.
📌Traffic advisory issued for Bhubaneswar ahead of Durga Puja 2025.
📌Registration process for allotment of plots at Bali Jatra will commence from today.
📌Odisha to host 2nd National Mediation Conference in Bhubaneswar on September 27–28.
📌Devotees offer prayers at the Devi temples in on the fifth day of Navratri.
📌Indian Air Force’s MiG-21, a supersonic fighter jet will be decommissioned today after 63 years of service.
📌Counting of votes begins for Assam BTC elections. 📌NIA chargesheets two operatives of the banned naxal terror outfit in 2023 Ratan Dubey murder case.
📌The opening ceremony of World Para Athletics Championships begins in New Delhi with athletes and officials from all 104 participating Nations.
📌Ladakh: Prohibitions under Section 163 continue in Leh.
📌Calcutta High Court grants bail to former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee over teacher recruitment irregularities case.
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms.
📌Rupee rebounds from all-time low, rises 7 paise to 88.69 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev calls on PM Modi.
📌Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in their last Super 4s game to set up Asia Cup title clash with India.
📌US President Donald Trump announces 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical drugs from October 1; Indian pharma exports likely to be hit.
📌Russia to launch world’s first closed fuel cycle nuclear power system by 2030: President Vladimir Putin.
