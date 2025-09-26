TNI Morning News Headlines – September 26, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Colourful opening ceremony marks inauguration of World Para Athletics Championships at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
📌Schools closed in Malkangiri as heavy rain lashes Odisha as low pressure forms, will intensify into depression in 24 hours.
 
📌Traffic advisory issued for Bhubaneswar ahead of Durga Puja 2025.
 
📌Registration process for allotment of plots at Bali Jatra will commence from today.
 
📌Odisha to host 2nd National Mediation Conference in Bhubaneswar on September 27–28.
 
📌Devotees offer prayers at the Devi temples in on the fifth day of Navratri.
 
📌Indian Air Force’s MiG-21, a supersonic fighter jet will be decommissioned today after 63 years of service.
 
📌Counting of votes begins for Assam BTC elections. 📌NIA chargesheets two operatives of the banned naxal terror outfit in 2023 Ratan Dubey murder case.
 
📌The opening ceremony of World Para Athletics Championships begins in New Delhi with athletes and officials from all 104 participating Nations.
 
📌Ladakh: Prohibitions under Section 163 continue in Leh.

📌Calcutta High Court grants bail to former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee over teacher recruitment irregularities case.
 
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms.
 
📌Rupee rebounds from all-time low, rises 7 paise to 88.69 against US dollar in early trade.
 
📌Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev calls on PM Modi.
 
📌Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in their last Super 4s game to set up Asia Cup title clash with India.
 
📌US President Donald Trump announces 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical drugs from October 1; Indian pharma exports likely to be hit.
 
📌Russia to launch world’s first closed fuel cycle nuclear power system by 2030: President Vladimir Putin.
 
 
