Curfew lifted in Cuttack; No Curfew in Balasore

TNI Bureau: The 36-hour curfew imposed in Cuttack city was lifted on Tuesday morning, allowing residents to step out as normalcy gradually returned after two days of unrest. Meanwhile, police in Balasore clarified that no night curfew has been imposed there, countering reports circulated by some media outlets.

In Cuttack, the curfew—enforced across 13 of the city’s 20 police limits since Sunday—ended at 10 AM, following a peaceful night and visible improvement in law and order. Markets reopened, and most barricades were removed except those at Dargah Bazar, even as nearly 50 platoons of police remained deployed in sensitive zones to maintain strict vigilance. Internet services, however, continue to be suspended till evening to curb the spread of provocative content on social media platforms.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said that no fresh disturbances were reported after Sunday’s violence, which left at least 31 people injured, including 10 police personnel. “It is peaceful now. People are feeling safe, and normalcy has been restored,” Singh said, confirming that eight individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attacks and vandalism.

The clashes began on Sunday evening in the Dargah Bazaar area following disagreements over loud music during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession. Violence escalated when a protest rally by Vishwa Hindu Parishad members turned unruly, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and assaults on police. Authorities responded with batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the mobs.

In a separate development, Balasore police dismissed reports suggesting the imposition of a night curfew in the town. Superintendent of Police, Balasore, clarified on X that only guidelines for early closure of shops have been issued. “Contrary to some media reports, no night curfew has been imposed in Balasore district. In fact, guidelines have been issued so that shops do not remain open at late night hours,” the SP posted.

As per the directive issued by the Collector, all commercial establishments within Balasore Municipality and adjoining areas must close by 10 PM daily from October 6 to October 21. The measure aims to prevent large gatherings during the festive period and maintain peace. Police patrols have been intensified in the town to ensure security.