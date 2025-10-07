Tributes paid to Late Pitabash Panda; CM assures Strong Action

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday expressed grief over the brutal murder of BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabash Panda, who was shot dead near his residence in Brahma Nagar, Berhampur, on Monday night. Panda, 50, who was also a member of the State Bar Council and an RTI activist, was reportedly attacked by two bike-borne men who fired at him from close range while he stood on a roadside.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, condemned the killing and stressed that there was no place for violence in Odisha. He directed the police to identify the perpetrators and ensure exemplary punishment. Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, along with several BJP leaders, visited the hospital and paid tributes to Panda. Many other leaders, politicians, lawyers, and intellectuals also paid their respects. Panda’s last rites were held on Tuesday morning.

The Berhampur Superintendent of Police, Saravana Vivek M, said three teams have been constituted to investigate the case, and a manhunt has been launched, though the motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Political leaders across parties condemned the killing. BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra criticized the state government, saying the incident reflects the deteriorating law and order situation, and noted that even senior leaders of the ruling party are no longer safe. Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das slammed the government, alleging “jungle raj” and highlighting the failure to protect its own leader.