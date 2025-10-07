TNI Morning News Headlines – October 07, 2025

📌Cuttack Clash: Curfew restrictions relaxed; will stay in force till 7 PM. Internet ban remains in force.
📌Night curfew imposed in Balasore town in the wake of the recent disturbances in Cuttack; restrictions to continue till October 21. Shops in Balasore to close by 10 PM ahead of Diwali.
📌BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabash Panda was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Berhampur.
📌2.48 Lakh voters to cast their votes in Nuapada Bypolls. Bypoll in Nuapada constituency is scheduled for November 11 with results on November 14.
📌Odisha’s Bali Jatra to be held in British Parliament for the first time.
📌Tourist bus carrying pilgrims from West Bengal overturns in Balasore, several injured.
📌PM Modi slams TMC for attack on BJP MP, MLA by a mob in West Bengal.
📌Rs 60 crore fraud case: EoW quizzes Shilpa Shetty for over 4 hours; statements of 5, including Raj Kundra, recorded.
📌Karur Stampede: Supreme Court to hear CBI probe plea after Madras High Court rejects petition.
📌US to impose 25% tariffs on imported trucks from November 1: President Donald Trump.
