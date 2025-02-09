Crackdown on Maoists in Chhattisgarh; Elimination Continues

TNI Bureau: In a major offensive against Maoists, security forces killed 31 insurgents in Bijapur’s National Park area, Chhattisgarh. Two security personnel also lost their lives, and two others were injured. The encounter, part of ongoing operations, follows the killing of eight Maoists last week.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Security forces, including DRG, STF, CRPF, and CoBRA, launched the operation based on intelligence inputs. Shah hailed the success, emphasizing that the sacrifice of jawans would not go in vain as efforts to eliminate Maoist insurgency continue. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on sunday vowed to eradicate naxals by March 2026.